Every artist will come to a point in their career where they evolve. Plies seems to be up next on the list as the “Bust it Baby” rapper has now made the public announcement that he has moved on from his infamous gold teeth.

The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Thursday morning that shows him packing the teeth into a container and then beginning to bury the container in the dirt. To top off the departure, Plies had a sad melody playing in the background as he reminisced the good times he has had with the gold teeth over the years.

“Like they say, all great things come to an end. So I’m finna bury my gold teeth. Heavenly Father, thank You. For giving me these gold teeth. Made a lot of money with them and ate some of the best nooki this world has ever seen. Moving forward it’s a different me,” the rapper says before taking a deep breath.

Advertisement

“I Just Removed & Buried My Gold Teeth!!!!!! I Never Thought In A Million Years This Day Would Come!! I Wanted Elevation So I Stepped Out On Faith!!! I Ate Some Good Pussy With Them Teeth Doe!!!! I Heard Women Love Men With Pretty Smiles!!” he penned as the caption.

“RIP Golden teeth, You lasted WELL past your time,” one fan commented under the post.

“Damn. Its a sad day in Florida. A piece of history has just been buried,” another fan commented.

During the funeral service for the gold teeth, Plies has yet to give his fans a peek at the pearly whites.

How different do you think Plies will look with his new grill?