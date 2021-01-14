Lil Wayne has been famous ever since he was a teenager and Royce da 5’9″ thinks that’s the reason that he’s disconnected from the Black community.

During a conversation with Ebro Darden, the Detroit native explained, “Cash Money, they signed their deal in 1997,” Royce stated. “So from then to now, they’ve walked billions of dollars into the Universal building. You can’t tell me that you feel like Universal has been protecting Lil Wayne.”

He continued highlighting Weezy’s ongoing legal issues. “Lil Wayne, I heard come out of his mouth in an interview that racism doesn’t exist. Being famous early for a Black person is crippling,” he continued. “My brother, you’re going to jail for the second time. The first time you went to prison, you went for a gun that wasn’t even on you. That’s racism, Lil Wayne.”

Tunechi infamously appeared on ABC’s Nightline in 2016 and boldly said denounced racism at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t know that you put a name on it. It’s not a name, it’s not ‘whatever, whatever,’ it’s somebody got shot by a policeman for a fucked up reason. … I’m a young, black, rich motherfucker. If that don’t let you know that America understand,” Wayne said. “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me. … I’m connected to this flag. I’m a gangbanger ma’am.”