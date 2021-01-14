Deshaun Watson seems frustrated with the Houston Texans as a franchise overall. Unfortunately, he isn’t the first Texan great to express his displeasure with the franchise.

Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to rip the Texans. Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, said he would “stand my ground” if he were in Watson’s position. He also blasted vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and said only bad things have happened in Houston since Easterby was hired.

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Johnson’s condemnation of the team with which he spent 12 seasons (and only four playoff games) was soon endorsed by the Texans’ two biggest departures from last season, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and nose tackle D.J. Reader.

Advertisement

The Texans have a track record of former stars being unhappy on the way out. Watson hasn’t flat out said he wants out but the situation seems to be deteriorating day by day.