The relationship between Donald Trump and Mike Pence is for sure strained. In the last week, we are beginning to learn how fragile it actually is. In a new report from The New York Times, Pence is officially fed up after three years and 11 months of dealing with Trump.

Before the events of last Wednesday, as a part of his desperate attempt to overturn the election, Trump urged Pence to create one last hurdle that would not certify the results of the election.

A source briefed on the conversation between Trump and Pence before the Capitol meeting says the president gave a rather inappropriate proposal to the VP.

Advertisement

“You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a pussy,” the President said.

Pence would not go against the government, Trump incited insurrection, and tons of events have led to the moment we are in now. Trump is impeached again and the nation is on high alert for more acts of domestic terrorism.

“Pence had a choice between his constitutional duty and his political future, and he did the right thing,” said John Yoo, a legal scholar consulted by Mr. Pence’s office to The Times. “I think he was the man of the hour in many ways — for both Democrats and Republicans. He did his duty even though he must have known, when he did it, that that probably meant he could never become president.”

You can see the full report here.