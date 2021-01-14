Victor Oladipo got his wish, he is no longer in Indiana. Unfortunately, it appears he already wants out of Houston

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reports that Oladipo does not want to be in Houston. O’Connor says Oladipo hopes to end up in Miami.

“Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be. League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.”

Oladipo will be a free agent after the season. If he is set on getting to Miami or playing elsewhere he prefers, then that means The Rockets would get less than a season of him.

Oladipo is having a great start to this season. He is averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.7 assist in his last nine games as a Pacer.

The Rockets gave up James Harden for a ton of assets including Oladipo. If Oladipo is headstrong about not wanting to be in Houston, then the Rockets can command another heist of assets for Oladipo.

The Heat may not want to trade for Oladipo when they could just attempt to sign him in the offseason. Either way, things will continue to be interesting in Houston.