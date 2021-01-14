Hours after his second impeachment, Donald Trump released a new video condemning violence committed at the capitol on January 6 and any potential future acts.

“I want to make it very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” Trump said in a video. “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.”

During the impeachment process by the House of Representatives, 10 Republican members joined with House Democrats in agreement to the one article of impeachment. Trump was charged with inciting the insurrection of the Capitol.

During the speech, Trump would not acknowledge the impeachment but would take aim at the bans he has received across various apps.

“The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous,” Trump said. “What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another.”

You can see the video in full below.