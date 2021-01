VH1 has just released rapstress Megan Thee Stallion’s audition tape for Love And Hip Hop introducing herself as “Megan Thee Stallion aka young Tina Snow aka H-Town Hottie..”

She predicted her success, stating that she would become a “household name”, all while still being a full time college student.

She never actually appeared on the show, but needless to say, her climb to success was genuine, organic grind.

