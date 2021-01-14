YFN Lucci is currently in custody at Fulton County jail after surrendering late Wednesday night for his alleged connection in a murder last month.

The rapper is being hit with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TMZ released the audio call that led to the felony murder warrant for Lucci. In the clip you can hear a woman calling 911 for a man that she saw getting shoved out of a white SUV speeding by “with a man hanging out of the car.”

She noticed he was suffering a gunshot wound to the head and desperately pleaded for the ambulance to arrive because he was still “trying to fight for his life.”

She stood near the victim until the ambulance arrived and saw him take his last breath.

A short time after the 911 call was made a second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station with a wound in his stomach, but the 32-year-old survived. There’s no telling if the shootings are connected.

YFN Lucci released the visuals for “Rolled On” featuring Mozzy before turning himself in for the murder charges.

Atlanta attorney Thomas Reynolds declined to comment on the rapper’s latest charges other than to say, “Every person has a presumption of innocence.”