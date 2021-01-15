Over the past few weeks, fans have been suspecting a possible collaboration from Meg Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande. Well, turns out fans were right as the “Seven Rings” singer released the remix track to her single, “34+35” featuring Meg Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Since the release of the single, there seem to be some mixed reviews on Twitter. Some fans believe that the original song is better while other fans are here for the female rap bars. Tekashi 69 can find his comments flooded after Doja Cat says in her verse, “I want that 69 without Tekashi,” which is believed to be a stab at the rainbow-haired rapper.

Fans were disappointed to hear that neither Doja Cat nor Meg Thee Stallion threw shots at Azealia Banks following her Instagram rant that body-shamed both women. Banks made comments saying that Doja Cat had an “old white lady face” and she called Meg the Stallion a “f*cking fat cow.” Both women are really putting a new meaning to being unbothered and drama free.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album Positions in late October. The album debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200.