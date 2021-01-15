It’s going on three months since the shocking death of King Von. The late rapper’s girlfriend Asian Doll is keeping his legacy alive with her new ice.

The female rapper bussed out the diamond-studded chain on her Instagram live Wednesday. The chain is made up of angel wings and in the center is a picture of King Von. The necklace is made from the same image that Asian tattooed on her hand just over a month after the Welcome to O Block rapper’s death.

Asian showed off the necklace in excitement as she rocked her new statement piece.

As previously reported, Asian tattooed Von’s portrait on her hand last November and said, “You know how to do it, we don’t even play like Dat Dayvon This is the hardest tattoo on my body.” While they were in their relationship, she tattooed his name more than once.

King Von sadly passed away last November at the age of 26 after being wounded in a shooting in Atlanta. The following day, Timothy Leeks, 22, was charged for the fatal shooting while being hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

The 22-year-old is apart of Quando Rondo’s entourage who claims self-defense in the fatal shooting. A viral video shows the Chicago rapper acting as the aggressor before gunfire was opened by both rivals and plainclothes police officers in the vicinity.

