Charles Barkley will catch some heat from his opinion on Thursday’s (Jan. 14) edition of Inside the NBA.

In one of the closing segments, the team of Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny “The Jet” Anderson discussed how the NBA is attempting to continue to operate despite daily game postponements.

In the conversation, Barkley stated NBA players should be vaccinated first and also should receive preferential treatment in America because of the amount of taxes they pay.

“We need 300 million shots, give a thousand to some NBA players … NFL players, hockey players,” Barkley said. “As much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

Smith would interject and let Barkley know it would be unfair due to the circumstances of life and death scnarios, citing the players as the most healthy people in the world however, Barkely did not backdown.

Previously NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated he would not advocate for players to jump the line in receiving vaccinations.