Chris Rock Says Busta Rhymes Consoled Him as He Broke Down at Jam Master Jay’s Funeral

Jam Master Jay’s death was traumatic for Hip-Hop but Chris Rock has revealed how the moment went when he attended the icon’s funeral.

Speaking on the Serch Says Podcast with MC Serch, Rock states he broke down at the funeral and he was consoled by Busta Rhymes.

“I remember I was at Jam Master Jay’s funeral. I was crying, I almost fainted I was crying so hard,” Rock said. “I remember Bus kind of picking me up and carrying me out like a soldier, like, ‘You will not be left behind.’ I always remembered that like, ‘I like this guy.’ I just love Busta Rhymes. He never really lets you down. He’s not even underrated, he’s underappreciated.”

You can hear Rock detail the story below.