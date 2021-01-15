DaBaby is back, delivering a single he first teased in December, “Masterpiece.”

The new release is produced by D.A. Got That Dope and brings DaBaby in the traditional style we are used to while spitting about the finer things in life.

Taking a step back into his past and an oft-discussed moment in his life, DaBaby spoke about shooting a man in Walmart.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what went down at that Walmart

I don’t know what happened on that freeway

OK, there go DaBaby, he back now

Run it back, hey, bitch, turn that on replay.”

Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed in a new interview his career will only go for the next five years.

The “Suge” hitmaker did an interview with XXL and revealed that he is already planning his retirement. “Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” he shared with the outlet.

What are the plans for DaBaby after? Pushing the next generation. “I won’t be rapping in five years,” he continued. “I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

He added, “Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game.”

Enjoy DaBaby while he have him and listen to the single below.