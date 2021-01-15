A rehearsal for the upcoming Biden-Harris inauguration was rescheduled due to an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter” that the FBI has been tracking.

The FBI says they have reasons to believe that there is a nationwide call for violence at every Capitol leading up to Inauguration Day.

The rehearsal was scheduled for Sunday and will now be held on Monday.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has authorized up to 21,000 National Guard troops in and around Washington, D.C. in the days up to and during the Biden inauguration.

“As always, our first priority is to protect people and property — and the safety and wellbeing of our National Guard personnel and their families,” Army General Daniel Hokanson told Military Times. “I visit with these men and women every night, and they understand the importance of this mission. They are also proven, prepared and proud to do their part to ensure a peaceful and safe inauguration of our incoming commander-in-chief.”

The President-elect also canceled his planned Amtrak commute from Delaware to the nation’s capitol due to safety concerns.

Inauguration Day is on January 20th and a star-studded event is planned with performances by Jennifer Lopez and John Legend. The highly-anticipated event will be hosted by Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga is set to sing the National Anthem.