Funk Flex isn’t holding back his opinions lately. Toronto rapper Drake along with Jay-Z has been getting disses from Flex.

Checking into the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, radio host Funk Flex exposes his private convo with Jay-Z. During the conversation, hosted by Gillie Da King and influencer Wallo267, the Hot 97 disc jockey shared the alleged reason why Hov stays off of social media.

While referring to the private convo Flex says, “You know he wants me to tell you why he can’t be on social media.” He continues, “‘He’s the most sensitive motherf*cker on the planet and he can’t take n***as in his comments telling him the truth.”

Flex’s revelation was met with awkward pauses from Gillie and Wallo, seemingly entertained, but continuing the conversation. After getting somebody else on the line, they then pushed him further. “Okay? He can’t take it,” said Flex. “He can’t open up social media. Do you know what Jay does? He watches social media from a fake page.”

In addition to Flex’s comments, Gillie and Wallo couldn’t take Flex’s blatant disrespect. They asked Flex what went wrong between him and the Brooklyn native before re-enacting a scene from Flex’s history. JAY-Z has not yet said anything in response to DJ Funk Flex’s diss. If these revelations are factual, it’s possible he’s reading The Shade Room’s comments from his alleged fake Instagram account.

On Instagram live, Flex has also dissed rapper Drake with a back-handed way of complimenting him. While in the IG live, Flex is seen arguing about rapper Drake’s ghostwriting scandal, saying he could’ve been the greatest rapper.

We’re curious to know what you guys think about Funk Flex’s thoughts about Jay-Z. Let us know in the comments below.