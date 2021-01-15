Conor McGregor is getting ready for a big fight in a couple of weeks but before he hits UFC 257, he is flexing a new watch.

Complex reports McGregor has purchased a new Astronomia Baguette rose gold watch from Caob and Co. for a cool $1 million. The new watch has a four-satellite structure as well as 342 invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds on the dial’s backdrop, and an additional 80 invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds on the lugs.

McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their September 2014 fight, which McGregor won. He is promising to do so again in 60 seconds.

Advertisement

You can see the watch below.