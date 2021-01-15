President Trump has just days left in his presidential term and his staff is officially packing up The White House to make room for the Biden administration.

In preparation for the closing days, Trump has blasted back at aids who suggest that he resign like President Nixon. In a profane-laced conversation, Trump told aids to never mention Nixon’s name to him and showed a lack of faith that Vice President Mike pence would pardon him as Gerald Ford did for Nixon.

President Trump is petitioning for a major send-off on Inauguration Day, CNN reports. After that, he will take one last presidential flight to Palm Beach, Florida as he revealed that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration.

You can see items leaving the White House below.

SPOTTED: Bust of President Abraham Lincoln leaving the West Wing about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/QOulIk1dQE — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 14, 2021

More stuff being moved out of West Wing. This appears to be a stuffed bird. pic.twitter.com/EkUChUDXLC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021