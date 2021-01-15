Tommy Lister Legally Changed His Middle Name to ‘Debo’ Ahead of His Passing

Tommy Lister Legally Changed His Middle Name to ‘Debo’ Ahead of His Passing

Tommy Lister’s untimely passing last month took the Black community by surprise. The veteran actor starred in a number of movies but he’s infamously known for his role in Ice Cube’s Friday.

TMZ reports that Lister legally changed his middle name to his character of the cult classic franchise. He swapped his middle name from Duane to Debo.

The actor’s manager confirmed that Lister made the legal change in a Los Angeles court six months ahead of his death because that’s what his fans know him as.

Advertisement

Tommy Lister’s cause of death is unknown but reports suggested that he was concerned about reconstructing COVID-19 after previously recovering from it.

His loved ones reportedly believe the coronavirus took his life.

RIP to Debo.