Urban Myers is returning to the football field but not in the college ranks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Meyer as head coach, their Twitter account confirmed Friday.

“This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere,” team owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable.”

Meyer won three national championships and compiled a 187-32 college coaching record. He won two of those titles (2006, 2008) with the Florida Gators, whom he led to a 65-15 record in six seasons. Meyers also led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 2014 national title. Everywhere Meyers has gone he has delivered in changing the teams’ culture.

The Jaguars finished with the worst record in the NFL at 1-15. Everyone expects the Jaguars to select Trevor Lawrence number one overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. The hiring of Meyers ensures that the Jaguars will be committed to winning football games and developing a winning culture going forward.