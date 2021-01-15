In a shocking revelation before the release of her movie and documentary, famed talk show host Wendy Williams unveils the person who she claimed sexually assaulted her in her 2001 memoir.

Williams’ Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and its documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess, are now being preceded by the allegation that late R&B singer Sherrick raped Williams when she was a radio DJ.

“His name was Sherrick [and] he was a one-hit wonder, remember the song. It was called ‘Just Call’ and it was number one on the R&B charts and an overnight sensation,” Williams said of her alleged rapist. “He was in D.C. I was a cute radio DJ. He’d asked me did I want to accompany him to his album release celebration in D.C. and I said ‘yes.’ I got off the air and went back to his hotel room with him. He said he wanted to shower and freshen up and introduced cocaine to the scene. I was already familiar with cocaine so I was continuing to party while he was in the shower. And I was sitting on the bed minding my own business.”

Willaims continued, “I’ll never forget his name. And you know, and now that I’ve said it, and I’m still on TV, now his kids and their kids and their kids are gonna have to deal with that. I was raped by Sherrick.”

Sherrick battled substance abuse for most of his career following his one hit “Just Call” which made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard R&B singles chart. He passed away in 1999 at age 41 from unknown causes.