Donald Trump has lost a lot of support since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In a new national survey, 54 percent of Americans believe that Donald Trump should face criminal charges for his inciting the failed coup on the Capitol Building almost 2 weeks ago. 66% of Americans said that Trump acted irresponsibly based on his words and actions ever since he lost the election. 71% even said that Trump bears full responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

89% of Americans oppose the actions of those who stormed the Capitol, including 80% who are strongly opposed, per new @ABC News/WaPo poll. Among Trump supporters, 76% are opposed, including 60% strongly opposed. https://t.co/GucHe5147W pic.twitter.com/CKTuXbhMtu — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2021

The poll also shows that 9 out of every 10 people oppose the attack and 56% of people think Congress should remove Trump and disqualify him from being elected into office again.

These numbers come as Trump spends his last weekend as Commander In Chief. Following the attack, Trump’s approval rating dropped to a new low of 29%, making him one of the least popular Presidents of all time. When Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974 his approval rating was at 26% following the Watergate Scandal.