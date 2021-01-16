With the inauguration taking place this coming Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Presidential Inauguration Committee tapped Issa Rae’s Raedio Imprint and DJ D-Nice to curate the official inauguration playlist.

We’re not sure if Biden or Harris had any input on the playlist, but it seems they’re trying to establish this administration as more hip and in tune with the culture. The hour and twenty-minute playlist feature music from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, MF Doom, Mac Miller, A Tribe Called Quest, N.E.R.D, Kota The Friend, Burna Boy, Destiny’s Child, KAYTRANADA, and more.

“A carefully curated playlist by the good folks at Raedio for the Inauguration of the 46th president & vice president of the United States,” reads the official description on SoundCloud. “As this wonderous transition of power ensues, we strongly hold the joy of these select songs to be self-evident.”

In addition to the playlist, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and others are set to perform at the inauguration.

You can listen to the playlist below.