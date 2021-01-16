Three United States Representatives introduced a bill to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his “bravery and quick thinking” during last week’s insurrection at the United States Capitol.

A now-viral video, showed Officer Goodman luring the Capitol Hill rioters away from an unguarded entrance to the Senate chambers Jan. 6. This brave action protected Senators, staff, and reporters inside. In the recording, Goodman is seen pushing the person in front of the Mob, later identified as Doug Jenson. Jenson and the rest of the mob followed him into a room with a group of police outside the Senate. According to USA Today, Jensen was later arrested by the FBI on five federal charges.

Reps Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), Charlie Crist (D-FL), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the bill Thursday and expressed appreciation to Officer Goodman.

Advertisement

“When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape. Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty,” said Congresswoman Mace.

According to the House of Representatives, the Congressional Gold Medal is considered the “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,”. The bill has to be approved by two-thirds of both chambers of Congress and then considered by committees before it is granted final approval.