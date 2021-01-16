Today (January 16), the late beautiful songstress Aaliyah would have turned 40 years old. Although “Baby Girl’s” untimely death was during the peak of her music and acting career, Ms. Aaliyah Dana Haughton left an incredible mark on the lives of her family, loved ones and massive fan base across the world.

Aaliyah once graced us with hits such as “Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number,” but today it is just a memory. Today we celebrate the birthday of the sultry singer and actress who was killed at the young age of 22, when her plane crashed in The Bahamas, on August 25, 2001.

At the time of Aaliyah’s death, she was engaged to rap mogul Damon Dash. She was topping the music charts with hits such as “Try Again,” “More Than A Woman,” and “I Miss You.” The multi-talented star was also making a name for herself in Hollywood, starring in movies Queen of The Damned and Romeo Must Die.

August 25, 2001, was a tragic day for many of us as we lost this angel almost 20 years ago, but her legacy lives on stronger than ever.