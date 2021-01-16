Roddy Ricch’s winning streak is bleeding straight into 2021. We’re practically a year removed from the era that saw a breakout star molded in the form of Roddy Ricch as his debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album and “The Box” single dominated much of the top of 2020.

Now in a timely commemoration, “The Box” has earned its eighth Platinum milestone, reaching a sizeable octuple Platinum certification. Officially, the track has now sold the equivalent of 8 million units.

It’s just the latest in the string of accomplishments that have trailed the Compton native since his arrival. Last year alone, his debut album made its mark at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums list before returning to the same slot a month later, being the first rap album in 15 years to do so. The last album to do the same was The Game’s Documentary in 2005.

As we still ride the wave brought on by Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, we patiently await the Grammy winner’s sophomore outing.

Speaking with GQ last year, he assured that his next effort would be a more cohesive output.

“The next album is going to be a full-blown masterpiece,” he told GQ. “A real idea. A real body of work.” “It’s really not about it being ready or not ready. It’s more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it.”

The interim has been complete radio silence, however. All the while, Roddy has satiated our ears with strategic appearances via his featured roles on NLE Choppa’s “Walk Em Down,” Cordae’s “Gifted,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade” remix alongside Don Toliver, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” anthem, and Pop Smoke’s “The Woo along with other notable looks with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gunna, and Ty Dolla $ign.