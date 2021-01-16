Bow Wow drew a large crowd in Houston, but is drawing even more criticism for filling the building to capacity with no fans or celebs wearing masks.

Houston was one of a few major southern cities that rejected the national shutdown due to COVID-19, even though current statistics show that number of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are rising at an alarming rate. Cle Houston was packed to capacity for Bow Wow, with most of the crowd mostly unmasked.

Meek Mill and J. Prince Jr. were also in the building. Neither of the two were wearing masks.

While some criticized him, other cracked jokes like actor Zach Braff, who wrote on Twitter, “I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow.”

