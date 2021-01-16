Don’t mess with the Yeezy brand.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand is suing former summer intern Ryan Inwards over unauthorized social media posts. The lawsuit alleges that Inwards breached a nondisclosure agreement by posting unauthorized photos on his Instagram account.

Yeezy Brand is suing Inwards for $500,000 in liquidated damages. The contract Inwards signed reportedly had a liquidated damages provision. The provision “put(s) an upfront price tag on contractual breaches in an effort to further ensure compliance.”

Yeezy brand also believes Inwards posted the photos with malicious intent. In addition to the $500,000, Yeezy brand is also suing Inwards for an undisclosed amount in punitive damages. They are also seeking an injunction that would force Inwards to hand over the photos and ban him from posting similar photos in the future.