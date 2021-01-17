Although we have made it out of 2020, we are still dealing with 2020 issues. As we still face the COVID-19 pandemic, we can only continue to follow precautions by remaining six feet part, mask up, and wash our hands consistently.

Most recently, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns revealed that he has been diagnosed with the COVID-19, issuing an emotional statement via social media.

“Prior to tonight’s game I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” the Timberwolves center penned. “I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us. It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and my nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise You I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

Naturally, the diagnosis bears quite an emotional weight as Towns’ mother along with six of his other family members passed away in 2020 due to COVID complications.

Towns’ girlfirend Jordy Woods also asked fans for support during such a time, updating followers on Instagram.

“I want to thank you for all of your support, prayers, and concern,” she wrote. “My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we’re all good, but continue to pray for Karl. For a speedy recovery and I just wanted to say thank you and thank you for all of your concerns.”

We wish a speedy recovery for Karl Anthony Towns.