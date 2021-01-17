Newest Indiana Pacers Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after his trade physical turned up a significant health issue.

The Pacers announced Saturday that LeVert’s MRI turned up a small mass on his left kidney. LeVert will undergo further testing, and there is no timetable for his return.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible,” released LeVert in a statement.

Advertisement

LeVert was part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets. Houston sent LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo. It may be that this issue would not have been promptly discovered if LeVert had not undergone the medical exam that goes along with the trade.

Between this season and last season, LeVert has averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from the 3 point line.

LeVert is handling the situation as best he can, though. He’s clearly grateful for the Pacers’ help throughout this process.

While the Pacers can use talents on the court, LeVert’s health comes first and we all wish him a speedy recovery.