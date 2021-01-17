There is no crying in football but don’t tell Aaron Donald that in his face.

Donald’s Rams fell behind early and lost 32-18 in the Divisional Round playoff game. Donald was at limited strength and ability due to a ribs injury he suffered the previous week while tackling Russell Wilson.

Donald’s inability to play at his best likely weighed on his emotions as the team’s season came to an end.

Aaron Donald is emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/lgrMRLtQZ9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Aaron Donald was visibly emotional on the field as the game was ending.



Left it all on the field 👏 pic.twitter.com/OaPacnPrkK — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Donald is a warrior who was playing with a rib injury he sustained last week during the Rams playoff victory over the Seatle Seahawks. Donald is the Rams defensive anchor. As he goes, so does the Rams defense and that was evidently clear on Saturday night.

It was yet another tremendous season from the Rams’ All-Pro, which unfortunately ended without a Super Bowl ring once again.