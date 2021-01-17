The Brooklyn Nets went all in to get James Harden. The Nets gave up a ton of their young assets to land the bearded one, but Spencer Dinwiddie wasn’t one of them.
Dinwiddie had a funny reaction on Friday to a fan account that tweeted about the new look Nets. The tweet thanked former Nets D’Angelo Russell, Caris Levert, and Jarrett Allen, all of whom are no longer on the team. Curiously though, it also made mention of Dinwiddie.
Dinwiddie hilariously responded to the tweet, writing “Uhhhhhh I’m still on the team guys” with a laughing face emoji.
Dinwiddie is currently out for the season with a partial right ACL tear. Thanks to that injury, Dinwiddie is still on the Nets’ roster. The Nets were ultimately able to complete the move for Harden without him.
For now, Dinwiddie can focus on rehabbing and reminding everyone he is still on the Nets.