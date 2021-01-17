SOURCE SPORTS: Spencer Dinwiddie Reminds a Fan On Twitter He Still On The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets went all in to get James Harden. The Nets gave up a ton of their young assets to land the bearded one, but Spencer Dinwiddie wasn’t one of them.

Dinwiddie had a funny reaction on Friday to a fan account that tweeted about the new look Nets. The tweet thanked former Nets D’Angelo Russell, Caris Levert, and Jarrett Allen, all of whom are no longer on the team. Curiously though, it also made mention of Dinwiddie.

Beyond excited for the new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball with Harden, Durant and Irving but know that all of this wouldn’t be possible without the Russell, Dinwiddie, LeVert and Allen era of Nets basketball pic.twitter.com/s77AAsVZVQ — BAC (@BACGraphics) January 16, 2021

Dinwiddie hilariously responded to the tweet, writing “Uhhhhhh I’m still on the team guys” with a laughing face emoji.

Uhhhhhh I’m still on the team guys 😅 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 16, 2021

Dinwiddie is currently out for the season with a partial right ACL tear. Thanks to that injury, Dinwiddie is still on the Nets’ roster. The Nets were ultimately able to complete the move for Harden without him.

For now, Dinwiddie can focus on rehabbing and reminding everyone he is still on the Nets.