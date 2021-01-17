With her biopic just days away from its release, Wendy Williams is spilling the tea on her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, claiming that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son, Kevin Jr.

Wendy Williams tells Extra’s Billy Bush that her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was a “serial cheater.”

“Kevin was a serial cheater. Kevin had different mistresses. This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with,” Williams explained alluding to Sharina Hudson.

Advertisement

Williams explains that she knew then that it would not be till “death do us part.” She also explains that the reason she chose not to leave her husband despite his cheating on her while being pregnant is because of her not wanting to be alone. “I didn’t want him to leave me by myself,” she stated.

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter married in 1997 and divorced in 2019. Although Williams explains her separation from Hunter as “cathartic” she still says she doesn’t regret their time together. “I don’t regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don’t regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce,” she states.

According to reports, both Williams and Hunter chose to forego alimony, but Hunter received a lump sum from Williams Inc. While the divorce may have been rocky, Wendy shares that she and Kevin still communicate.

Williams shares that Hunter came to her mother Shirley Skinner Williams’ funeral who passed away in late 2020. “He calls from time to time. I don’t block his number, though. He’s my son’s father … He came to my mother’s funeral,” she said.

The Wendy Williams biopic is said to release January 30th, 2021 at 8 PM on LIfetime Network.