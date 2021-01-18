The streets are watching and Benny the Butcher is here to give a reminder.
“You niggas who be in the comments, running ya mouth thinkin’ y’all know everything? Swearing y’all street niggas? That’s rule No. 1, a street nigga never speak on shit he know nothin’ about,” Benny said. “And y’all niggas think a nigga supposed to post every aspect of his life? C’mon man, y’all n-ggas can’t be in the streets for real. Stop that.”
If anything, people should listen to Benny. Rappers are already a target and in the pandemic, the streets are even more hungry. Last year, Benny was run up on outside a Wal-Mart and he didn’t post his location, now imagine if he were to amplify it.
Everybody stay safe out there. You can hear the advice from The Butcher here