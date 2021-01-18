Y’all are going to stop playing with Chris Brown and put some respek on his name. Often times fans bring forth uncommon comparisons out of the blue. Whether it is a conversation starter or a chase of clout, it can garner a reaction out of the artist or celebrity. If that was the goal for one fan, the mission accomplished.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to compare Grammy Award-winner, Chris Brown to NBA all-star Ben Simmons. The apple to oranges comparison certainly sparked a reaction out of Breezy.

“Chris Brown really is the R&B Ben Simmons… no progression, no decline… just the same old sh*t a** musician,” said the tweet.

He did not adhere to the insult of being called a “sh*t a** musician and sternly addressed the haters after catching wind of the post.

Y’all pu**y a** n***as gone stop playing wit me like I ain’t better than any n***as u can possible think of,” he began. “BASKETBALL A TEAM sport ni**ga… you f**k a** lil ni**as peter watch sport center because you’ll ose count watching my paper. Now go ask ya momma who ya real daddy is.”

Chris Brown got compared to Ben Simmons and went off 😳 pic.twitter.com/a5QAbx1q2n — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 18, 2021

As you can see, Breezy was more than prepared to reciprocate the smoke. CB has faced his share of criticism throughout his long career, but has grown into not only a superstar, but a father as well. Since bursting on the scene at 16 year-old, he has remained consistent in his effort as a living-legend. We need to continue to appreciate our artists and give them their flowers, while they are here. In terms of basketball, the 31 year-old crooner can get busy on the court as well.