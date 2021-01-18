One of America’s new favorite Hip Hop artists DaBaby has returned with his first new song of 2021, “Masterpiece”, co-starring his girlfriend DaniLeigh. Yet another solid record for fans to enjoy.

On the track, the Charlotte rapper addresses his involvement in a 2018 grocery store shooting. Saying, “I don’t know what went down at that Walmart”. An event that left Jalyn Domonique Craig died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. DaBaby has claimed the man was threatening his family; charges against him were formally dismissed in 2019.

DaBaby delivers on the record with his traditional smooth flow over a bouncing beat laced with serpentine synths, conducted by DA Got That Dope.

“Masterpiece” also arrives with a music video, directed by Gemini, that features DaBaby relishing a life filled with sports cars, private jets, and adoring fans.

This piece of content comes at the heels of four Grammy Nominations. Including, Best Rap Performance for “Bop” and Best Rap Song, Melodic Rap Performance, and Record of the Year for his hit collaboration with Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar.”

Check out the song and video below