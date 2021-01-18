According to a confirmed report from CNN, Donald Trump is set to offer up a reported 100 pardons and commutations before he leaves office on January 19, which is set to be his last day in office.

Last year, Trump commuted sentences for several federal prisoners , but discontinued his releases before the Capitol Hill Riots on January 6, which left at least five people dead and scores of others running from the FBI, facing federal cases.

According to sources close to the POTUS, the clemency actions will take place on January 19, which is when he is slated to release and commute sentences for high-profile, white collar criminals, well known rappers, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, and others.

His name is reportedly not on a pardon list as previously reported.

As for Trump pardoning any of the people involved in the January 6 riots, Senator Lindsey Graham said, “There are a lot of people urging the President to pardon the folks. To seek a pardon of these people would be wrong.”