The legend of Drake continues.

At this point in his illustrious career, the OVO honcho is one of the greatest artists to ever walk the planet. According to Funk Flex and arguably many others, he is the greatest rapper of all-time. And rightfully so. The work speaks for itself. Since coming onto the scene in 2009, Drake has not taken a break in giving delivering timeless hit after hit.

In 2020 his Grammy Award-winning track “God’s Plan” became Apple Music’s most-streamed song ever. Upon its Jan. 2018 release, the song went on to debut atop Billboard Hot 100 charts and broke first-day streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Most recently, The Boy added another milestone to his list of accomplishments. Drake became the only artist in Spotify’s history to have over 50 Billion Streams. Over the past 12 years, we have consumed a lot of amazing music from Toronto’s chosen one.

His longtime collaborator and friend, Future, took to Twitter to salute the new accolade.

“50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY.”

It is safe to say that number will certainly increase exponentially as fans await his forthcoming 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy. On his birthday, Drake promised fans of CLB’s release during the first part of the New Year. The Boy has continued to deliver timeless tracks. As fans await the arrival of CLB, they can rest assure that it will be nothing short of extraordinary.