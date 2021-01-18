From Harlem to Chi-town, Hass Irv and G Herbo link up for their latest collaboration. Back in August 2020, Hass Irv dropped his debut project, No Patience. The New York rapper released a number of visuals for a number of tracks on the project including the title track, “Geronimo” and “All Day.” The latter was Hass’ first official single. The track produced vibrant visuals to match the animated vibes of the track. Now he has taken the track to another level by adding G Herbo into the mix.

G Herbo comes through with a gritty undertone that seamlessly balances the rhythm of the record. The visuals display Hass and Herbo in a hyped studio session where they record the track. Hass brings energy, while the Windy City native brings calm aggression. On the track he raps: