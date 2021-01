HBO Max Gives a Glimpse Into New ‘Space Jam’ Starring LeBron James

HBO Max Gives a Glimpse Into New ‘Space Jam’ Starring LeBron James

We have officially received our first look at LeBron James in the world of Space Jam. HBO Max has released the trailer for the first look into the King James-led Tunes Squad.

Titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, the film is set to hit both theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

The film brings in a team of Malcolm D. Lee as the Director, with James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson as producers.

Advertisement

You can catch the initial glimpse below.