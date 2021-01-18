Maybe Lil Wayne will catch a break. CNN reports President Trump is set to release a sweeping list of presidential pardons and commutations before the final day of his presidency. The list is expected to include around 10 names and will happen on the final full day.

“Everything is a transaction,” a source said. “He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favors for people he thinks will owe him.”

Included in the list are expected to be “white-collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others.” Lil Wayne previously took photos and endorsed Trump, while figures across social media have advocated for Trump to pardon both him and Kodak Black.

The New York Times reports pardons have been lofted around with a cost of $2 million each, the number coming from numbers leaked by a Rudy Giuliani associate.