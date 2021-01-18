The inauguration day of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamal Harris is this Wednesday, Jan. 20. The Source will be a streaming partner for the swearing-in, an event that will be attended by members of Congress along with former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Attendance at the ceremony will be limited due to COVID-19 but also the attempted coup of the national capitol that was provoked by sitting President Donald Trump.

Biden’s inauguration is set to have performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. In addition, in the evening Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America which features Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons.

Biden’s inauguration can be seen on all major networks as Biden and Harris will be sworn in around noon eastern.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced “America United” is the theme, stating, “At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.”

Due to the pandemic there will be no inaugural ball.