Ice-T gave a health update on Dr. Dre after it was reported that he suffered from a brain aneurysm.

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @dredre He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” Ice-T said in a Friday tweet.

The rapper and Law and Order: SVU star has been giving fans updates on the mogul’s health since last week.

It’s good to know that Dre is on the road to recovery because most people don’t survive brain aneurysms, and if they do, they have long-term neurological issues.

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he has been since suffering a brain aneurysm last Monday.

It was previously reported that the medical professionals were conducting a battery of tests to determine what caused the bleeding.

The super producer gave fans a health update on his personal Instagram account days after his hospitalization. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he wrote.

In Dr. Dre-related news, his health scare came amid his ugly divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. Dre has agreed to make a one-time payment of $2 million to Nicole and cover her living expenses until April.

“Andre shall maintain the financial status quo, including but not limited to‚ the payment of all of Nicole’s expenses consistent with her spending since [the] date of separation, which includes paying for all expenses relating to the Malibu residence and the residence in the Palisades,” the documents obtained by PEOPLE state. “Andre shall advance the sum of $2 million to Nicole on or before Jan. 11, 2021.”