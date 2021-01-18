First, the Fat Boys break up, then we suffered the pain of Roc-a-Fella, and now Griselda? Fans are curious about the status of the group after Conway the Machine engaged with fans about his status with the squad.

First, Conway addressed a fan about not being in any part of the Griselda original film Conflicted. From there it led to a stream of tweets across the weekend, one of which read “What would that shit be WITHOUT machine??”

Conway got a little more direct when asked about his status with the crew, stating “No I still have 1 album left” hinting that may be the end of his run. You can see all his tweets below and let’s hope the team stays together.

Advertisement

What would that shit be WITHOUT machine?? 🤔 — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) January 15, 2021