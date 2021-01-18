First, the Fat Boys break up, then we suffered the pain of Roc-a-Fella, and now Griselda? Fans are curious about the status of the group after Conway the Machine engaged with fans about his status with the squad.
First, Conway addressed a fan about not being in any part of the Griselda original film Conflicted. From there it led to a stream of tweets across the weekend, one of which read “What would that shit be WITHOUT machine??”
Conway got a little more direct when asked about his status with the crew, stating “No I still have 1 album left” hinting that may be the end of his run. You can see all his tweets below and let’s hope the team stays together.
