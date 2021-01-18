James Harden heard all the chatter around him, including the words of Shaquille O’Neal. After Harden forced his way out of the Rockets, Shaq had some criticism.

“I’ve literally done everything I can. It’s crazy. I don’t think it can be fixed,” Harden said after a blowout loss to the Lakers. Shaq responded back and said that he did not, blasting Harden’s efforts and how he performed alongside superstar players brought in for his benefit.

“We do all of this talking about uplifting the next African American athlete/male and some of these ex-NBA players use national TV or there own social media to do the opposite,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “I see it I just stay to myself. The real never lose! Salute to @DwyaneWade for being solid.”

The salute to D-Wade came after the legend highlighted how happy Harden looked after his first game. In that first game, Harden put up 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds.

You can see both posts below.

