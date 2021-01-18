One of Chicago’s budding young stars, Lil Eazzyy has been enjoying the success of his hit single “Onna Come Up.” And with good reason.

The 18-year-old has appeared on Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist, the US Viral and Top 25 Chart, as well as Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart. Accolades that many new artists don’t receive fresh out the gate. And it doesn’t seem Eazzyy will be slowing down anytime soon.

The ”Onna Come Up” remix comes right as the original song is taking off, racking in more than 1 million streams per week in September 2020 to amass a total of 35 million streams in the United States to date.

Not only that, but the young emcee has tapped on G Herbo to help him with the job of creating a solid remix. A bold move with Herbo being considered a top tier artist and painter of street sceneries in his music. Would Eazzyy be up to the task of competing on a track with one of Chicago’s hottest?

The two artists exchange bars on the track about their respective come ups and hustles on Chicago’s Southside on the booming single. Both Herbo and the newcomer compliment the drill instrumental of the track with their rapid-fire delivery, which is inspired by both their upbringings in their neighborhoods.

Rapping the lyrics:

Grindin’ for months, I been grindin’ for weeks

My uncle told me to just watch for the weak

‘Cause they like to sneak

Gucci and Prada be havin’ me drippin’ like I was a sink

Man, what did you think?

It’s easy to feel the pain and strife experienced while growing up on the unforgiving Chicago streets. We are excited that pain can be translated for fans to connect with on record.

Have a listen and let us know what you think of the new remix below.