Mattel Inc. launched its Inspiring Women Series and honored the late Dr. Maya Angelou with her own barbie doll.

The doll is rocking a multi-colored printed, floor-length dress with a matching hair tie while holding her critically-acclaimed autobiography I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

“The Maya Angelou Barbie doll is being presented to honor the history and impact of Dr. Maya Angelou’s activism, work, and achievements,” the toymaker said in the doll’s description. “Barbie sculpted to her likeness and dressed in a head wrap and dress with floral print, Maya Angelou Barbie doll features a curvy body and articulation for endless posing possibilities.”

Advertisement

Angelou is deeply admired and respected in the Black community and received dozens of awards and 50 honorary degrees for her work.

The Inspiring Women Series by Mattel also celebrates singer Ella Fitzgerald, statistician Florence Nightingale, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, activist Susan B. Anthony, tennis star Billie Jean King, and astronaut Sally Ride.