Nearly two weeks after the attacks on the nation’s capitol and reactions are still pouring in. The latest comes from Meek Mill who compares the rioters to the Ku Klux Klan.

“My whole race in jail for tryna protect themselves or some petty drugs!” Meek wrote. “We living in the middle of a silent war! You can run in the state capitol and get house arrest? just pay attention to that part …ain’t no protest that can fix that! We have no protection in the system as black folks and it’s not no telling what’s next!!!! Didn’t people die in that shit ….we would of had conspiracy to terrorism or something they made up….Y’all people are really on some KKK SHIT!”

One day ahead of the riots Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance passed three new laws in Michigan, SB 1048, SB 1050, and SB 1051, which will reshape the state’s probation and parole system. The new parameters will help thousands of people get out of the criminal justice system safely.

The new laws will reduce adult felony probation sentences in Michigan from five years to three years, prevent endless extensions on misdemeanor and felony probation terms, like that experienced by REFORM co-chair Meek Mill.

In addition, the new laws prevent endless extensions on misdemeanor and felony probation terms, limit jail sanctions for technical probation violations, and require parole supervision terms to be tailored to a person’s individualized risks and needs.

You can see his Instagram post here.