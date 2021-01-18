Hitmaka appeared on Drink Champs previously and alleged that he slept with Naturi Naughton when she used to sing in 3LW.

The actress appeared on The Breakfast Club and denied his claims. “Recently, there was an interview that I just felt like I might have to call somebody to pull up on what’s his name. But you know, I guess it’s a thing for people to say that they’ve been with me.”

DJ Envy named the artist turned producer to which the Power star quipped,“Oh, is that his name? I don’t know.”

Naturi was asked if they ever went on a date and she responded:

“I was 15-16 when I was in 3LW. I don’t know what kind of date—I mean, group activities. I remember we all lived in LA, at the Archstone. Maybe we all hung out in groups…That took a lot for me not to come on here and be like, ‘Really?!’ That’s why a week later, wasn’t there like an apology or something?”

Naturi Naughton, who is currently engaged to a mystery man that was introduced to her by her former co-star, Omari Hardwick, decided to choose peace and perceive the situation from a positive light. “Maybe it’s a compliment. Everybody was like, ‘Maybe he wanted to get with Tasha.’ Okay, I get it. Poor baby.”

Hitmaka claimed he had sex with the then-teenager and she had an IUD. He later apologized and claimed he offered to pay to get that part of the interview edited out.

“After I did it, I don’t know if y’all’s in tune or whatever like I went live with Fat Joe like I literally hit Nore like ‘Yo I don’t want this out I don’t want it to come out please edit it, I will pay for whatever with the interview, however, it cost or whatever like I’ll take care of it,” he said on Angela Ye’s Lip Service podcast.

“Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I’m saying after the fact – but I mean you know that it is my truth like you know what I’m saying but I didn’t want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway.”

But he stood on his statement. “At the same token like it is my truth you know what I’m saying? But I definitely feel like it could have been a little more tasteful than what it was but, it was drink champs you already know what they did you know what I’m saying?”