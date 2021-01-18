As if Americans aren’t already beat down and exhausted from the Covid-19 Pandemic, we are now being threatened with another coronavirus variant. The new strain, different from the strain first detected in the United Kingdom, is being found more frequently across California, state officials said Sunday.

The new L452R variant has been identified in 12 California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego. Putting residents as well as essential workers on high alert.

This coronavirus variant has increasingly been detected in California since November and was identified in several large outbreaks in Santa Clara County, according to a California Department of Public Health.

“The fact that this variant was identified in several large outbreaks in our county is a red flag and must be investigated further,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. “This virus continues to mutate and adapt, and we cannot let down our guard.”

“It’s too soon to know if this variant will spread more rapidly than others, but it certainly reinforces the need for all Californians to wear masks and reduce mixing with people outside their immediate households to help slow the spread of the virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “We also urge anyone who has been exposed to the virus to isolate from others to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

This most certainly isn’t news Americans want to hear especially while already being locked down with no end date in sight. It seems like there are being more and more hurdles placed in front of the finish line. We will certainly continue to update you all with any new info that is made available. In the meantime, stay safe and wear your mask!