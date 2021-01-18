The insurrection known as the Capitol Hill Riots earlier this month that left at least five people dead has been at the forefront of national and international news, with the FBI hot on the trails of any of those known to be involved. Now, police around the nation are getting prepared for potential violence on Inauguration Day, January 20.

it is being reported that police will be monitoring landmarks across the country and security for places like Trump Towers in New York City as Trump leaves office.

The National Guard are working 12-hour shifts along with the D.C. Police for 7 days a week.

TMZ spoke to a source who said that there is no threat to such landmarks and buildings, but law enforcement is taking no chances with preparedness. On Friday, a Virginia man was arrested after trying to pass a police checkpoint in the nation’s capitol with a 9mm handgun, high-capacity magazine and over 500 rounds of ammunition. He was released on his own recognizance and told by a judge to stay out of the District of Columbia.